Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
EVAX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 20,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
