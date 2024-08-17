EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Julia Brncic Sells 740 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $16,901.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Julia Brncic sold 812 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $16,970.80.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $55,481.52.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 62.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

