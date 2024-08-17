Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average is $781.98. The stock has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

