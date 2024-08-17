Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

