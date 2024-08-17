Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,203 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,203 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,542.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,224,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,318.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.48.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

