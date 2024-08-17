Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.09% and a negative net margin of 826.56%.

EXROF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 346,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,722. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

