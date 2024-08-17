Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

