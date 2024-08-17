EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading Down 2.7%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.82. 2,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

EZFill Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

Insider Activity at EZFill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

In other EZFill news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 42,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $248,925.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

