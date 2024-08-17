Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,751.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,554.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,365.47.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

