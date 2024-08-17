Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.09. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,326,872 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

