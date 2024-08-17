Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Fei USD has a market cap of $16.25 million and $285,911.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,223.09 or 0.99960378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

