Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $463.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $463.00 and last traded at $459.31, with a volume of 108155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ferrari by 314.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.