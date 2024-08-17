Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

