Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.