Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

