Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Shares Up 0.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 8,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

