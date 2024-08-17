Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00005940 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $55.84 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,034,289 coins and its circulating supply is 579,096,634 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

