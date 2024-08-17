Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Finning International

Insider Transactions at Finning International

Finning International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,679 and sold 1,100 shares valued at $47,788. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.60. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$44.35.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.