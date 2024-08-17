FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.6 %

FINV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 419,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

