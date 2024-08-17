First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,166,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,078,000 after acquiring an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

