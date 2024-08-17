First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

