First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 637,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,999. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

