First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. 61,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,027. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

