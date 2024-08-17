First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,027. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

