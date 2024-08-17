First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.