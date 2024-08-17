First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stake Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.61. 4,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $147.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

