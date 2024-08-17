FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 2,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.0 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
FIT Hon Teng stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
