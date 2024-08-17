FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 2,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.0 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

FIT Hon Teng stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

