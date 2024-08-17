Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
