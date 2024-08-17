Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in July

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Shares of Forterra stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Friday. Forterra has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

