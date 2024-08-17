Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Down 3.4%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 208,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,199,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

FTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fortrea by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

