Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 4,110,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

