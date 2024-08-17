Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

