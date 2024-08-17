Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 43,422 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 3,145,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,986. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

