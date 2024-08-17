Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $70.12. 5,130,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

