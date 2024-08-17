Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Masco worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Masco stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,662. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

About Masco



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

