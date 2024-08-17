Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,349 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

