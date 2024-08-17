Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 3,787,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.