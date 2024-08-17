Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,843. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.