Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 56,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

