Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

