Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

