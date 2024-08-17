Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 51,947 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2,251.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The company has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

