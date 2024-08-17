Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,854 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 440.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.