Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Cut by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,973,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,569,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

