FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Purchases 321,337 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,334.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,941,740 shares in the company, valued at $485,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.24 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.11.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

