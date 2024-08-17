FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FullNet Communications stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

