FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
FullNet Communications Stock Performance
Shares of FullNet Communications stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
FullNet Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FullNet Communications
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.