Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 3,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,609,527 shares in the company, valued at $46,950,781.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.
Tile Shop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
