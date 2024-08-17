FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

