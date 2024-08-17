FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Issued By Zacks Research

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

