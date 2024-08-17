FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Increased by Analyst

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

